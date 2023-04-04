NZ PM Gives Muzzy Answers When Asked to “Define a Woman”

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, Jacinda Ardern’s fill-in replacement, had great difficulty answering the question, “define a woman.” During a press conference, Sean Plunket of The Platform asked Hipkins how Wellington would “define a woman.”

The PM nervously said the question had “come slightly out of the left field.” He threw out “biology, sex, gender.”

“People define themselves; people define their own genders,” Hipkins answered.

Plunket reminded the confused PM that British Labour Party leader Keir Starmer had recently expressed the belief that “99.9% of women don’t have penises.”

“I know it’s a strange thing to say, but given recent events in New Zealand, I’d ask you again, how do you define what a woman is?” Plunket asked again.

Wellington and “recent events” refer to a recent visit by Posie Parker, whose real name is Kelli-Jay Keen Minshull. Parker is an activist for women’s rights and wants trans men out of women’s bathrooms and sports. She was mobbed and attacked by radical trans activists while in New Zealand.

Hipkins complained that he “wasn’t expecting that question, so it wasn’t something [he]’d pre-formulated an answer on.” However, he reiterated, “I think in terms of gender identity, people define their gender identity for themselves.”

“I think some of her views being conveyed around the transgender community, some of the sentiment that she’s expressed toward the transgender community, is abhorrent, in my view – that they shouldn’t exist,” Hipkins sputtered.

Parker has never said trans people should not exist.

Watch, he’s as bad as our new Supreme Court Justice:

If Chris Hipkins cannot define what a woman is, he probably shouldn’t be running New Zealand. Instead, he should be attending kindergarten. FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/SqxFD1zPLM pic.twitter.com/LGko2wXQUp — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) April 3, 2023

Related