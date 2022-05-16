Biden Lacked the Required “Assets” to Console Grieving Waukesha- Will Hustle to Buffalo

Soon after the racially motivated mass shooting in Buffalo, N.Y. on Saturday, which left 10 people dead and several others injured, the White House announced that Joe Biden would be visiting on Tuesday to meet with the families of the victims.

Acting as “consoler in chief” would seem appropriate.

On Saturday Biden said, “A racially motivated hate crime is abhorrent to the very fabric of this nation. Any act of domestic terrorism, including an act perpetrated in the name of a repugnant white nationalist ideology, is antithetical to everything we stand for in America. Hate must have no safe harbor.”

“We must do everything in our power to end hate-fueled domestic terrorism.”

But Biden’s planned trip to Buffalo stands in stark contrast to his refusal to visit Waukesha, Wisconsin after a black nationalist supporter of Black Lives Matter drove an SUV through a Christmas parade in a racially motivated attack that killed six people, including an 8-year-old boy. The driver, Darrell Brooks, had previously called for violence against white people and suggested “Hitler was right” for killing Jews in posts on social media.

Regarding the latter, Jen Psaki announced, “Well, I would say first: As you saw the president convey last week, our hearts go out to this community, to the people in Waukesha…”.

“And this is such a difficult time of year for this to happen….”. ”Obviously, any president going to visit a community requires a lot of assets, requires taking their resources, and it’s not something that I have a trip previewed at this plan— point in time”.

“And certainly, our hearts are with the community as they’ve gone through such a difficult time.”

That “difficult time” was Christmas 2021, and the slaughter took place during a parade celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ.

Maybe all those “assets” they saved by blowing off a visit to Wisconsin are now being applied to Biden’s visit to upstate NY.

In all likelihood, loved ones suffering from both those horrific attacks would agree that if Joe could find the “assets” to visit Buffalo, he should have found what he needed to console all those grieving in Waukesha.

