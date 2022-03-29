Biden Lies About Cutting the Budget, Says He’s Fixing DJT’s Mess

“The budget I am releasing today sends a clear message to the American people (about) what we value: first, fiscal responsibility, second, safety and security, and thirdly … the investments needed to build a better America,” Biden told reporters at the White House.

The Democrat president said he was calling for higher defense spending to strengthen the U.S. military and “forcefully respond to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s aggression against Ukraine.”

THE BIG BIDEN LIE

Donald Trump’s economy was booming but an extremely dishonest Biden is now calling it a fiscal mess that he has to clean up.

Biden told reporters his administration is “making real headway cleaning up the fiscal mess I inherited,” and will reduce the federal deficit by more than $1.3 trillion this year with $1 trillion in further cuts planned over the next decade.

That is a lie. What he is doing is cutting the enormous one-time increase that was meant to cover COVID needs. He’s only cutting the increase somewhat. Therefore, he’s cutting nothing.

Additionally, those COVID budgets were raised drastically and pushed through by Democrats. Republicans gave little resistance. As long as McConnell runs the Senate, the Republican Party won’t serve the people.

“For most Americans the last few years were very hard, stretching them to the breaking point. But billionaires and large corporations got richer than ever,” he said, adding, “That’s not fair … Just pay your fair share.”

There aren’t enough billionaires to pay for this bill. He’s dishonest here as well. The budget covers millionaires making $100 million. After they get finished blowing their money, they’ll go to the rest of the millionaires and then the middle class. It will happen quickly.

The U.S. federal government, on the hook for rising healthcare and social spending, has spent more money than it has taken in for each of the last 20 years. At the same time, they are greatly increasing welfare to buy votes.

