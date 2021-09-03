Biden lies to holy men ahead of the Jewish holidays

















President Biden on Thursday told Jewish leaders including rabbis that he spent time at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh after the October 2018 mass murder of 11 people there. But, no, says the Tree of Life, he was never there and had a very low profile, according to the NY Post.

“I remember spending time at the, you know, going to the, you know, the Tree of Life synagogue, speaking with them,” Biden said in a 16-minute virtual address ahead of the Jewish holidays Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.

Barb Feige, executive director of the Tree of Life, said that Biden did not visit the synagogue in the nearly three years since the anti-Semitic attack.

Then-President Trump did visit with some of his family.

This is what Biden does best — lie (Watch the clip). He tried to play the role of a Gold Star father during the recent ceremony honoring the fallen service members of Kabul. That’s borderline stolen valor.

Watch:

