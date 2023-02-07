Biden Loves Walls and Fences But Not to Stop the New Democrats

Americans can’t have a wall to protect themselves, but Biden gets one to protect him during his State of the Union address today. The fence will protect Congress and the President. Elites are safe; you’re not as criminals pour into the country.
WALL TO PROTECT BIDEN AND DEMOCRATS
Joe Biden has refused to secure our Border, but he made sure to put the fence back up around the Capitol ahead of the State of the Union.
Democrats know Walls work but they only use them to protect themselves instead of everyday Americans.
We have people from Russia and China coming in through the southern border illegally, and they are unvetted. Since they are our biggest enemies, shouldn’t we worry? Nah! The Chinese and Russians wouldn’t send spies.
NEW: We witnessed three Chinese nationals cross illegally into Mission, TX in the RGV while we were with @TxDPS troopers. The Chinese migrants said they paid $35,000 each to smugglers to cross into the U.S. on rafts. Smugglers typically charge Chinese a much higher rate. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/DIiNfYIUYd
Democrats halted construction of the wall at the southern border and refused to deport most criminals who come across illegally.
We’re spending billions on illegal aliens, but they call the wall too costly and too expensive.
Republicans say Biden must address the number of crises that developed over the past year, including the migrant crisis at the southern border, Fox News reports.
BIDEN’S WALL AT TAXPAYER EXPENSE
Fox points out that Biden is also building a wall around one of his homes, and taxpayer dollars are funding it:
“Biden recently began constructing a wall around his Delaware vacation home, which is expected to cost taxpayers $490,324 because it is being funded through a government contract via the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).”
The New York Post reported:
In September, the department awarded a contract of $456,548 to Turnstone Holdings LLC for “PURCHASE AND INSTALLATION OF SECURITY FENCING AT 32 FARVIEW, REHOBOTH DELAWARE,” according to USAspending.gov, an online database tracking federal government spending. The contract started Sept. 21 and is expected to end Dec. 31. Construction of the fence is expected to end by that date.
The DHS is listed as the main awarding and funding office of the contract while the US Secret Service is listed as the subagency. Additional information and details about the fence have not been publicly released.
Democrats don’t care if they look hypocritical; the media will protect them. Our media is state media. Their mission is to turn the country blue.
DRUGS TO KILL YOU
Drugs are killing Americans, but this regime won’t stop the flow, and Joe will likely steer clear of the subject tonight, or he’ll lie.
NEW: CBP officers at the port of entry in Nogales, AZ made three major fentanyl seizures in a two day span.
299,600 fentanyl pills in a car.
458,000 fentanyl pills in roof & gas tank of a car.
14 lbs of fentanyl powder in the bumper of a car.
Photos: @CBPPortDirNOG @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/tat3J4Ucqw
