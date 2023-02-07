Biden’s Picks for the Bench Are Based on His New Racism

Jeremy Carl of the Claremont Institute reports that Biden has already confirmed 97 judges, exceeding Donald Trump’s 85 in four years, and they are chosen primarily for their skin color or oddities. Mitch McConnell bragged about his number of appointments as one of his greatest successes. Still, he can’t hold a candle to Joe since Republicans won’t hold up appointments as Democrats did to Republicans.

Of the 97, only five are white, suggesting racism. More than sixty-four percent are people of color. Another sixty-six percent plus are women. Fifty-three percent plus are diverse. He is picking people according to color, gender, and odd beliefs.

Although only about 7% of the population, 22 black women were selected, skin color and gender helped them get to the bench.

Merit is out

Merit and achievement did not help. According to LSAT data, 29 blacks scored above 170, while more than 1900 whites scored above 170.

Biden’s picks are selected over immutable characteristics, and white men are out. The picks are all far left who will likely rule based on their political biases.

Biden won his senate seat with the help of the vile southern segregationists. Now he’s in his position with the help of Marxists. He is infiltrating every sector of society with lies about history, white people, and the United States. He is not Catholic or American. Biden is for Biden.

🧵 1/x Of the 97 federal judges confirmed under Biden: 5 are white men 22 are black women From LSAT data taken from a typical year when these students attended law school: 29 blacks scored above 170 More than 1900 whites scored above 170https://t.co/xvkTRICq5y — Jeremy Carl (@jeremycarl4) February 3, 2023

JUDGE PEOPLE BY THE COLOR OF THEIR SKIN

This is race-based hiring. It’s illegal to hire by skin color. It’s also punishment for people who never did anything to hurt black people. This is not about looking like America.

Tucker: Out of 97 federal judges confirmed under Joe Biden, total number of white men.. five. Twenty two are Black women. pic.twitter.com/C9iMPYLiKT — Acyn (@Acyn) February 7, 2023

