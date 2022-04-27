Biden Made a Fool of Himself During His Speech Today

Biden is securing the label of the worst president in history, and Kamala Harris is terrible in every way imaginable. The Secretary of State and the Generals are inept at best. Biden doesn’t do any work if one watches his daily schedule.

Everything is terrible and getting worse. The progressive Democrats created this calamity and made certain they got this figurehead president in place.

Our president can’t even give a speech.

Biden’s schedule today was busier than usual. He received his daily briefing and then he gave a speech. He couldn’t get through the speech without lying and flubbing.

Joe Biden thinks teachers own the children once they step into their classroom. Apparently, Joe didn’t learn anything from the Virginia elections. Parents are very tired of the State and teachers’ unions trying to usurp their roles.

Biden to teachers: “They’re not somebody else’s children. They’re yours when you’re in the classroom.” pic.twitter.com/iiBdxNkqOC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 27, 2022

He is a bit unaware:

Biden: “Students have lost months of learning…Teachers are seeing young children struggle to interact in group settings, manage conflict, take turns” Democrats closed schools and forced masks on kids for two years. pic.twitter.com/8chBVGKdkx — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 27, 2022

Biden lied once again about teaching at the University of Pennsylvania:

Joe Biden says it was “hard” being a professor at the University of Pennsylvania. Biden did not teach a single class. pic.twitter.com/ieKnbGJD5l — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 27, 2022

Aside from Biden lying as to why he got involved in politics, he abuses power constantly. For example, he’s breaking the law every day at the border.

BIDEN: “I got involved in politics because I think the greatest sin anyone can commit is the abuse of power.” Last week, Biden said the environment got him involved in politics. Before that, it was civil rights, then it was voting rights. pic.twitter.com/io9EYzbtTJ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 27, 2022

Apparently, Biden doesn’t know his Secretary of Education.

BIDEN: “…which I know Senator Cardona has been doing.” Miguel Cardona is Biden’s Secretary of Education, not a senator. pic.twitter.com/BWxWWl656B — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 27, 2022

We’d be remiss if we didn’t include Antony Blinken, the Secretary of State who is way in over his head.

Biden Secretary of State Antony Blinken: “I don’t” have any regrets about the withdrawal from Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/XtEb2k5WCJ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 27, 2022

Blinken spread misinformation about Afghanistan. The Taliban just banned women from college.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken says there is “greater stability and peace” for women in the Taliban-led Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/61FOp7kYxZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 27, 2022

Related