Biden Makes the State Department Toxic with DEIA Requirements

Biden’s June 2021 Executive Order on Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility in the Federal Workforce forces DEIA requirements into every agency. It’s no longer about merit, talent, or success. It’s about skin color, sexual proclivities, and other unimportant attributes.

The State Department on Tuesday announced it had finalized a five-year strategic plan to advance diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility (DEIA). You will never get anywhere in the State Department unless you pass the DEIA litmus test.

Biden Democrats have poisoned every government agency. The only thing the State Department should do is deal with foreign affairs and problems. They should be concentrating on Putin. Instead, they are dealing with this nonsense.

Hiring, performance criteria, career opportunities, and salaries depend on this DEIA plan’s requirements.

That plan should work well. Look at the great Vice President we have. She got the job because she’s a brown-skinned woman. Kamala Harris is incompetent, but she’s a non-white woman, which is her strength.

The information is in a press release.

“The State Department is our nation’s oldest cabinet agency, our nation’s lead foreign affairs agency, and its employees are the face of the United States to the rest of the world. In order to effectively pursue our foreign policy goals and ensure our national security, it is imperative we create a workforce that truly reflects the country we represent,” said Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a statement announcing the plan.

“Our country’s diversity is our greatest strength. When we fully leverage everyone and everything our nation has to offer, our foreign policy is stronger, smarter, and more creative,” he added.

Where did they get that ridiculous saying? “Our country’s diversity is our greatest strength.” Unity has been our greatest strength. That’s how all the diverse people in this country were able to work together to improve this nation. It’s the United States, not the Diverse States.

