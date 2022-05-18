We Are Watching the World Without a Strong United States

When we don’t have strong leadership in the United States, you see what happens. Now happens – a world without the sane United States. It throws the world into chaos. Biden’s wild, wasteful spending, warmongering mentality, sanctions, and incremental destruction of the fossil fuel industry are causing reverberations around the world. Foolishly, the EU is following his lead. We’re not behaving honorably. I love America but what’s happening isn’t good.

Joe Biden and his handlers ignited every problem we have today – every problem. If you follow legacy media, you might not know that but we have chronicled it on these pages as best we can.

Obviously, Russia now has a lot to do with it too. They are allegedly blocking the Ukraine ports and the export of wheat in response to the EU’s blockade of Russia’s food and goods exports.

Just keep in mind that the globalist World Economic Forum predicted this and also encouraged the ideological policies that Joe Biden now follows religiously. This looks like The Great Reset. Moving toward this type of world communism is a bad idea.

WORLD HUNGER

We are now facing world hunger and so much of the problem was manufactured.

We recently posted about what is happening in Sri Lanka and India, We are looking at world food and fuel shortages and tremendous suffering. In New York, gas just went to $4.99 and it’s higher in some places. Diesel fuel for boats is at $8 a gallon. That affects every single thing we buy. It’s like a huge tax on people who can least afford it.

Forgive me if I sound conspiratorial but our government way overspent and we’re now in dire straits. They are letting inflation solve our debt problems to some degree. There aren’t a lot of choices but the really bizarre outcome here is that Biden, Pelosi, and Schumer want to spend trillions more, claiming that will help inflation.

What’s that quote about doing the same thing over and over again? It’s insane!

In Sri Lanka, starving citizens have taken to violence and it could happen here. They are hunting down politicians, beating them in the streets, and burning their houses to the ground. In response, the government has issued “shoot on sight” orders to the police and military.

You can see how that could happen to otherwise nice people, can’t you?

Sri Lanka doesn’t have food or fuel enough. As we reported on Monday, the Prime Minister said they had one day’s worth of gasoline left. They are going to cut power as much as 15 hours each day and reports say that many people can only obtain one meal a day.

Prime Minister Wickremesinghe warned the ensuing months will be “the most difficult of our lives.” He needs an infusion of $75 million cash immediately.

When the US is not strong, the world is not strong.

As they were hunting down politicians, the former Prime Minister Rajapaksa had to be rescued from mobs surrounding his home after he resigned.

THE FORMER PRIME MINISTER’S TOYS WERE BURNED

ROUGH TRANSLATION: This has happened to the toys of the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Mahinda Rajapaksa. It is an INTERNATIONAL notice to ALL politicians in the face of the coming crisis. Now you can run minions of the dark elite, neither THEM nor WE will have mercy on you

🔥Esto le ha pasado a los juguetes del Primer Ministro de Sri Lanka,Mahinda Rajapaksa Es un aviso INTERNACIONAL a TODOS los políticos ante la crisis que viene Ya podéis correr esbirros de la élite oscura,ni ELLOS ni NOSOTROS tendremos piedad de vosotrospic.twitter.com/0uA4MFYsS2 — Daniel Alonso (@danialonpri) May 14, 2022

Without food, medicine, petrol and with power outages up to 15 hours a day. In Sri Lanka, the police are unable to contain the anger of the starving people. Politicians are beaten and their homes and cars set on fire or thrown into rivers. Coming soon to Europe. pic.twitter.com/5Y8k3G2dBz — RadioGenova (@RadioGenova) May 17, 2022

All these naked people are ministers of Sri Lanka

The Pakistani government has banned all news from Sri Lanka so that the people do not suffer the same fate.#امپورٹڈ__حکومت__نامنظور#amirliaquathussain#ویلڈن_سی_ایم_حمزہ_شہباز#IStandWithImranRiaz pic.twitter.com/IiCCp38C1I — Fareeha Naqvi (@FarihaNaqvi5) May 13, 2022

They are reportedly hunting down the wealthy because they are hungry:

Sri Lanka is in real chaos. Hungry residents are literally preying on wealthy residents and officials, burning their homes and cars. The police open fire to kill. More than 200 people have already been killed. pic.twitter.com/SBdXTsXpnE — Wittgenstein (@backtolife_2022) May 16, 2022

INDIA

India is very concerned about food shortages and halted the export of all wheat. Many countries were relying on it. Again, the world needs a strong United States.

Distracting people won’t change the facts. India looks a lot like Sri Lanka. pic.twitter.com/q1dptUyZvM — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 18, 2022

IRAN TOO!

After Sri Lanka, there are also strong protests in Iran over the increase in the cost of food. The people of the world are hungry and very angry with the political class. Coming soon to Europe. pic.twitter.com/0uQLINBxaV — RadioGenova (@RadioGenova) May 12, 2022

