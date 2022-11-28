Biden & Mayorkas Put Air Travelers at Risk And Don’t Care

Joe Biden’s asking for another 9/11 or, worse, probably worse. He is allowing millions of unvetted aliens to come in illegally from all over the world to come into the US. Over a million came as gotaways. At the same time, Biden and DHS Secretary Mayorkas are pulling Air Marshals from their jobs protecting flights to cover the border.

The executive director of the Air Marshal National Council, Sonia Labosco, warned air travel is becoming much less safe as Biden’s DHS pulls Air Marshals from their jobs.

Ms. Labosco appeared on “Fox & Friends First” to call on the Biden administration to stop sending air marshals to the southern border and return them to their duties patrolling commercial flights.

“We have been decimated. We have been depleted. We’re on less than 1% of flights. These ground-based duties that they’re pulling us out of the sky to go to the border are just demolishing our chances at stopping another 9/11.”

The Air Marshal National Council is “calling on the president and DHS Secretary Mayorkas, to please stop this deployment of air marshals from the aircraft and reallocating them to the border,” said Labosco.

Labosco said Americans are not safe. “They’re just simply not.”

Labosco said marshals feel “torn” about being at the southern border while not doing the job they were trained to do.

“They have a humanitarian heart. We empathize with what’s happening at the border as human beings. However, it does not take away the responsibility or the oath that we have as air marshals to protect our aviation domain.”

The Biden administration didn’t even get back to her!

INCIDENTS ARE GETTING MORE INTENSE

Last week, a man one couple didn’t know had a knife to a woman’s throat.

“We actually wrote him another letter over the weekend because we had a level four and a level three incident. Level four means that they tried to breach the cockpit. Level three, we had two of those, which means there were life-threatening behaviors on one of those aircraft. An individual had a straight razor to a passenger’s throat. So these are very serious incidents.”

Meanwhile, Title 42 will be gone the first week of December, and up to 18,000 a day will pour into the country.

This is sick behavior, yet the media, the politicians, no one cares.

As we enter peak holiday travel season, the Biden administration has been pulling hundreds of federal Air Marshals out of the skies & redeploying them to the southern border to perform humanitarian tasks w/ migrants and essentially be social workers. https://t.co/sGGbSshPXU — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 28, 2022

