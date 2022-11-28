California Quickly Releases Pedophiles Convicted of Heinous Crimes

“It’s frightening for society.”

Thousands of convicted pedophiles in California are being released from prison in less than a year for horrific acts, including rape, sodomy, and sexual abuse of kids under 14, a DailyMail.com investigation reveals.

DailyMail.com was unable to analyze pedophiles who offended added to the database since 2019 because the California Department of Justice has added digital blocks on its website to prevent new data from being gathered and analyzed.

The department also refused to hand over a current copy of the database – which should be public under Megan’s Law.

An analysis of a California pedophile offenders database shows thousands of child molesters are being let out of prison in a few months.

7,000 PERVERTS GOT A SLAP ON THE WRIST

The investigation reveals more than 7,000 sex offenders were convicted of “lewd or lascivious acts. This was with a child under 14 years of age.”

Those 7,000 pedophiles were released the same year they were convicted.

Others who committed some of the worst child sex crimes, including sodomy and rape of children, served similarly short sentences.

Current and former Los Angeles, sex crime prosecutors tell DailyMail.com that the figures are “terrifying” and “shameful.”

Deputy DA Jon Hatami blames Proposition 57. That is a 2016 bill allowing early parole for nonviolent felons supported by his boss, LA DA George Gascón.

“Thousands of child victims are being denied justice, and George Gascón and his group of radical prosecutors could care less,” Hatami said.

Child sexual abuse is a violent crime!

After the Daily Mail dot com contacted the California DOJ asking about the shocking statistics, the search function was removed from the Megan’s Law website, which is administered by the department.

