Bidenomics: Bank Failures, a Dangerous Trade Deficit, & CBDCs

M DOWLING
The FDIC seized Republic First Bankcorp last week, costing the agency $667 million. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned of more regional bank failures, specifically noting the sinking commercial real estate industry.

“This is a problem we’ll be working on for years more, I’m sure. There will be bank failures,” he told the Senate Banking Committee last month.

“It’s not a first-order issue for any of the very large banks. It’s more smaller and medium-sized banks that have these issues. We’re working with them. We’re getting through it. I think it’s manageable is the word I would use,” he added.

Part of the problem is the trade deficit is out of control.

We have to worry about a dollar collapse.

“Hundreds of US Banks At Risk of Failure. 282 US Banks At Risk,” CNBC reported on 5/1/24.

“There Will Be Bank Failures,” as Chair of Federal Reserve Jerome Powell said.

According to the World Economic Forum, “98% of Central Banks to Launch CBDCs.” The WEF wants to replace the dollar with programmable money.


