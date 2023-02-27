Biden Might Follow Ukraine ‘to the End’ But Europe Wants Peace

France, Germany and the UK proposed a new defense plan that is meant to serve as a starting point for peace negotiations.

While NATO stated on Friday that there is a united front, officials in Germany, France, and the UK reportedly proposed a limited security pact to foster peace negotiations. It’s very different from what Biden is saying.

The proposed pact between Ukraine and NATO would give the nation sufficient firepower to fend off Russian aggression after the war while encouraging talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Biden visited Poland and Ukraine last week.

In a speech in Warsaw on Wednesday, Biden, striking a different tone, claimed loudly that “Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia — never.”

“Appetites of the autocrat cannot be appeased; they must be opposed,” he railed.

While in Ukraine, air raid sirens went off without any sign of an air raid. Biden, Zelensky, and their entourage strolled in the square without looking up once.

The Wall Street Journal reports indicate that the Europeans have grave doubts that Ukraine can defeat Russia. They want peace.

But the public rhetoric masks deepening private doubts among politicians in the U.K., France and Germany that Ukraine will be able to expel the Russians from eastern Ukraine and Crimea, which Russia has controlled since 2014, and a belief that the West can only help sustain the war effort for so long, especially if the conflict settles into a stalemate, officials from the three countries say.

“We keep repeating that Russia mustn’t win, but what does that mean? If the war goes on for long enough with this intensity, Ukraine’s losses will become unbearable,” a senior French official said. “And no one believes they will be able to retrieve Crimea.”

There were doubts among the Europeans that Ukraine could win this war.

“At the Munich Security Council, President Emmanuel Macron of France and Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that he needed to start considering peace talks with Moscow,” the Journal authors Boris Panchevski and Laurence Norman wrote.

Gen. Petr Pavel, president-elect of the Czech Republic and a former NATO commander, said at the Munich conference: “We may end up in a situation where liberating some parts of Ukrainian territory may deliver more loss of lives than will be bearable by society…There might be a point when Ukrainians can start thinking about another outcome.”

According to the Journal, Secretary of State Antony Blinken is discussing future security agreements for Ukraine. It sounds like a change in tone.

Regarding China’s involvement, Emmanuel Macron welcomes China’s engagement in peace in Ukraine as a “good thing.”

The French president told reporters that he would visit China in early April, in part to seek Beijing’s help ending the war.

THOUSANDS MARCH FOR PEACE

There is discontent among the people of the EU over this dangerous war.

Thousands in Berlin and other European cities have protested for peace. No one wants to stay with Ukraine to the end if the end is nuclear war. Anyone who follows the mentally impaired Joe Biden down that rabbit hole is foolish.

Thousands of anti-war protesters took to the streets of Paris to protest against arms deliveries to Ukraine and call for an end to France’s membership in NATO.pic.twitter.com/F6GqfW0uH8 — Hassan Mafi ‏ (@thatdayin1992) February 27, 2023

☮ Anti-War protests continue in Germany near Ramstein air base, West Germany, where meetings of Kiev’s donors are often held to discuss weapons supplies Demonstrators demand a stop of supply of weapons to Ukraine, in ongoing protests in Germany and other European cities. pic.twitter.com/89w3HDtuGu — iAfricanNews (@AllenMupaso) February 26, 2023

