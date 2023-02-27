Biden Might Follow Ukraine ‘to the End’ But Europe Wants Peace

France, Germany and the UK proposed a new defense plan that is meant to serve as a starting point for peace negotiations.
While NATO stated on Friday that there is a united front, officials in Germany, France, and the UK reportedly proposed a limited security pact to foster peace negotiations. It’s very different from what Biden is saying.
The proposed pact between Ukraine and NATO would give the nation sufficient firepower to fend off Russian aggression after the war while encouraging talks between Russia and Ukraine.
Biden visited Poland and Ukraine last week.
In a speech in Warsaw on Wednesday, Biden, striking a different tone, claimed loudly that “Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia — never.”
“Appetites of the autocrat cannot be appeased; they must be opposed,” he railed.
While in Ukraine, air raid sirens went off without any sign of an air raid. Biden, Zelensky, and their entourage strolled in the square without looking up once.
The Wall Street Journal reports indicate that the Europeans have grave doubts that Ukraine can defeat Russia. They want peace.
But the public rhetoric masks deepening private doubts among politicians in the U.K., France and Germany that Ukraine will be able to expel the Russians from eastern Ukraine and Crimea, which Russia has controlled since 2014, and a belief that the West can only help sustain the war effort for so long, especially if the conflict settles into a stalemate, officials from the three countries say.
“We keep repeating that Russia mustn’t win, but what does that mean? If the war goes on for long enough with this intensity, Ukraine’s losses will become unbearable,” a senior French official said. “And no one believes they will be able to retrieve Crimea.”
There were doubts among the Europeans that Ukraine could win this war.
“At the Munich Security Council, President Emmanuel Macron of France and Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that he needed to start considering peace talks with Moscow,” the Journal authors Boris Panchevski and Laurence Norman wrote.
Gen. Petr Pavel, president-elect of the Czech Republic and a former NATO commander, said at the Munich conference: “We may end up in a situation where liberating some parts of Ukrainian territory may deliver more loss of lives than will be bearable by society…There might be a point when Ukrainians can start thinking about another outcome.”
According to the Journal, Secretary of State Antony Blinken is discussing future security agreements for Ukraine. It sounds like a change in tone.
Regarding China’s involvement, Emmanuel Macron welcomes China’s engagement in peace in Ukraine as a “good thing.”
The French president told reporters that he would visit China in early April, in part to seek Beijing’s help ending the war.
THOUSANDS MARCH FOR PEACE
There is discontent among the people of the EU over this dangerous war.
Thousands in Berlin and other European cities have protested for peace. No one wants to stay with Ukraine to the end if the end is nuclear war. Anyone who follows the mentally impaired Joe Biden down that rabbit hole is foolish.
Well, gee, let’s see:
I must say I’m surprised to hear that demonstrations in the streets of European capitols are cranking up. But then, even though those cities are largely overrun with their own illegal immigrants from south of THEIR borders, there are still enough people in Europe who understand the grim reality of what is happening. After all … this isn’t their first rodeo (even though most of those who physically survived the last rodeo of some 80 years ago are now dead).
Fortunately (or perhaps unfortunately), Americans have no recollection of a rodeo in which foreign invaders blew the whole place to bits, so we won’t need to look for any demonstrations in the streets here. What nowadays passes for “Americans” will remain clueless right up to the minute they are whacked over the head with reality, and even then … will they finally get it?
This is a US war. We instigated it, and we give the vast majority of aid for it. And we blew up the pipeline. The US is a loser and will be a loser in Ukraine. The US is the biggest cause of instability in the world and at home.
Biden’s corrupt gang wants no part of negotiations. OAN reports that the same people who caused trouble in Syria and elsewhere set up this Ukraine war. This is people such as Nuland and Sullivan. They set up the color revolution which overthrew Ukraine. Some of these people were also involved in trying to frame Trump as a Russia agent. The operation within US Intel to remove Trump was carefully watched by other nations. They see the US as unstable and corrupt. It damages the impression other nations have for us. The troublemakers worked with big tech such as MS, google and NGOs to assist in the efforts to overthrow nations.