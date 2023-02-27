Prophylaxis Nasal Spray Might Put an End to Vaccines

A xylitol-based nasal spray has shown strong protection against SARS-CoV-2 infections. Among exposed healthcare workers, xylitol shows a 71% lower infection rate than the placebo. Fewer symptoms were also seen in the test group. It is safe and effective.

It may outdo all the vaccines that never did what they said they did. The nasal spray kills the virus in the nose as the virus enters.

The NIH study concluded it significantly reduced SARS-CoV-2 infection in healthcare workers, with 62% fewer infections compared to a placebo. In addition, it was found to be safe and well tolerated and offers a novel treatment option for prophylaxis against SARS-CoV-2 infection.

The spray they used was pHOXWELL.

Xylitol is a naturally occurring sugar alcohol commonly used as a sugar substitute. It is found in many fruits and vegetables but is also produced commercially by extracting it from birch trees, corn cobs, or other plant materials.

Xylitol has been found to inhibit the growth of certain bacteria, including Streptococcus mutans, which are responsible for dental caries. Xylitol also has anti-adhesive properties, which can prevent bacteria and viruses from attaching to cells and causing infection.

Xylitol has also been found to reduce inflammation in several studies, including those focused on respiratory infections and allergies.

Related