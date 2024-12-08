Dan Bongino Warns Joni Ernst Not to Sabotage Pete Hegseth

Dan Bongino said Senators Joni Ernst and Lindsey Graham are behind the smear campaign against Pete Hegseth. Bongino posted a warning that if they reject Trump’s candidate, it will be an issue. Joni Ernst will become “politically irrelevant.”

He posted the warning on X.

Warning to Joni Ernst – Pete Hegseth will be just fine if you sabotage his deserved spot as SecDef.

I’ll hire him tomorrow without a second thought on one the largest digital content platforms in the world. And his voice will be even more powerful.

You, however, will not be fine. Your actions regarding Pete are a redline for us. And by “us” I mean the millions of patriots who follow us. And we will NEVER forget what you did. You will be the next Joe Walsh, Mitt Romney, Adam Kinzinger or Liz Cheney.

BANK ON IT.

Ernst wants the Secretary of Defense position that Hegseth was nominated for.

Time to draw the line:

“Folks, it is time to draw the line.” NEW: @DBongino reveals who is behind the smear campaign against @PeteHegseth.@SenJoniErnst & @LindseyGrahamSC have some explaining to do. These two RINO senators are standing in the way of Trump’s mandate. They need to be sent a message. pic.twitter.com/zk5bg4hDf2 — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) December 7, 2024

