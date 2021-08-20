Biden might start bombing but not to save Americans

















The Biden Administration is considering bombing Afghanistan, not to save Americans, but to destroy some of the massive troves of equipment and weapons we left behind. They’re afraid the Taliban will use the weapons against the citizens, or the Chinese and Russians might take them.

This nonsense about it’s too expensive to move the equipment and weapons is a distraction. It’s straightforward to fly a Black Hawk out or drive jeeps out.

Now they are afraid they will incite the Taliban while trying to rescue people, not Americans necessarily. They don’t seem concerned about the Americans.

U.S. officials are concerned that, in addition to the Taliban using the weapons against civilians, the equipment could be seized by ISIS or handed over to China or Russia. https://t.co/bjhzEhreBS — Axios (@axios) August 19, 2021

The Biden administration is considering launching airstrikes against the larger equipment, but they also fear that such a move could provoke the Taliban at a time where the U.S. is focusing on evacuating people from the country.https://t.co/bjhzEhreBS — Axios (@axios) August 19, 2021

