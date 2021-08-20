Watch as mostly friendly Taliban charge CNN and Clarissa Ward

















The mostly friendly Taliban charged a CNN reporter and her crew for not hiding her face. They just happened to charge at reporter Clarissa Ward who said only this week that the Taliban were chanting death to America but they seem friendly.

She didn’t understand at the time that their friendliness was all part of the show they put on. They are psychopaths. That is a problem for many on the Left. They don’t understand that there are evil people who can’t be reformed and we shouldn’t try.

Watch:

CNN’s Clarissa Ward gets a First hand taste of ‘FRIENDLY Taliban” medicine as they CHARGE AT HER & CNN Crew when she was reporting in Kabul Afghanistan #Afghanistan #ClarissaWard #Taliban #Talibans #CNN pic.twitter.com/hXEPveFVSu — Rosy (@rose_k01) August 19, 2021

