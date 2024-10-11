Only in Clown World: Presidential Candidate Harris Had Poor Performance Reviews

When Kamala worked as a lawyer in San Francisco in the early 2000s, she received poor performance reviews. She was especially poor in leadership.

According to the Daily Mail, Harris led a poorly organized coup to overthrow chief deputy district attorney Darrell Salomon.

She lost and had to resign. Kamala claimed she resigned because of dysfunctional leadership and low morale.

When she became district attorney, she plotted to challenge her old boss, district attorney Terence Hallinan. She wanted his job and claimed he wasn’t taking it seriously.

By September 2002, the Department of Human Services issued a performance review for her team that was less than favorable.

They received favorable ratings for quality of work, creativity, advice, and understanding of problems. However, she received a two on a one-to-five scale for thorough, helpful, and proactive leadership questions. And only a three on whether she showed good judgment. Her team received a two for recognizing deadlines, fast turnaround, and anticipating needs. She also never returned phone calls and emails promptly. It was a group rating, but she was in charge.

The ratings were averaged.

We know that this followed her into all her positions. Employees can’t stand her. She lost 94% of them in her recent positions.

People who support her don’t seem to care that she has poor leadership qualities or can’t get along with people.