Pelosi clears China and WHO, blames Trump, won’t help US businesses

Speaker Nancy Pelosi came out strongly on the side of WHO and China against the President on Thursday during her weekly address.

At the same time, she is backing the enemy, she is refusing to help small businesses unless she gets unaccountable, unregulated voting policies in place along with other socialist pork. Pelosi doesn’t care about working Americans. She cares about socialism.

In her address, she completely exonerates Communist China and their mouthpiece, WHO, the World Health Organization

Money, ideology, whatever the motivating factor, Democrats always come out in support of these communists. It wouldn’t matter if another Republican was president, they would still support China. Some Republicans would too.

She also claims the President had a strong economy because he inherited it and he somehow caused the pandemic disaster that is damaging the economy. Truly, her failure to help small businesses is incompetence.

This is your Democrat Party today.

LISTEN TO THIS CLIP FROM HER WEEKLY ADDRESS:

IN THIS CLIP FROM THE SAME ADDRESS SHE’S FLUMMOXXED WHEN ASKED ABOUT SMALL BUSINESS

Pelosi scrambled for an excuse and decided to lay the blame on Senate Majority Leader McConnell who wants to wait before approving another stimulus filled with her pork for friends.

Watch:

SMALL BUSINESSES ARE COLLAPSING AND SHE’S DEFENDING WHO

America’s small businesses simply cannot survive Democrats’ obstruction. Tweet at @SpeakerPelosi or leave a message (202-225-4965) at her office and tell her: We need more funding for the #PaycheckProtectionProgram now! pic.twitter.com/euLbqqFBXg — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) April 17, 2020