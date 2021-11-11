UNC Researchers Isolate an Antibody That Can Fight COV Variants & Other Viruses

















A research team at the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill (UNC) and Duke University, in Durham, NC, identified an antibody that attacks SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, but also its variants and other types of coronaviruses. In their studies, the antibody, DH1047, works at preventing infection and fighting it after a person is diagnosed with COVID-19.

UNC-Chapel Hill and Duke University scientists have identified an antibody that can protect people from the CCP virus and all of its variants.

The research team at the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill (UNC) and Duke University, in Durham, says it has discovered a COVID antibody that is effective against the coronavirus, many of its variants, and other types of coronavirus.

The antibody is effective at both preventing infection and at helping treat a person that has already contracted Covid.

The research team at the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill (UNC) and Duke University, in Durham, says it believes it has found a key piece that can help combat the current pandemic and future virus outbreaks.

‘This antibody has the potential to be a therapeutic for the current epidemic,’ Dr. Barton Haynes, director of Duke Human Vaccine Institute and co-author of the study, said in a statement.

“It could also be available for future outbreaks, if or when other coronaviruses jump from their natural animal hosts to humans,” the researchers wrote in a statement.

Researchers, who published their findings on November 2 in the Science Translational Medicine journal, identified more than 1,700 coronavirus antibodies.

Of that pool, 50 were identified that could bind to both Covid and SARS – the virus that caused an outbreak in Asia in the early 2000s – cells.

One, named DH1047, was particularly effective, being able to bind to all kinds of viruses, both animal- and human-based.

The UNC team was led by co-senior author Ralph S. Baric, Ph.D., William R. Kenan, Jr. Distinguished Professor of epidemiology at the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health. That group tested DH1047 in mice to see if it could block infections or minimize ongoing infections. It did both. Not only did it prevent the mice from developing SARS and COVID-19, but it also prevented variants such as Delta and other animal coronaviruses.

“The findings provide a template for the rational design of universal vaccine strategies that are variant-proof and provide broad protection from known and emerging coronaviruses,” Baric said.

