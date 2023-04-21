Biden Official Threatened IRS Whistleblower in Hunter Tax Case

An IRS agent has come forward as a whistleblower in the case that appears to be about Hunter Biden. A key Biden attorney Chris Clark has already threatened the whistleblower, claiming he committed a crime.

So far, the whistleblower has strictly followed the guidelines.

It’s ironic, given how leaks of Donald Trump’s records were treated grievously. Leakers were never found.

An official, possibly the Attorney General, lied before Congress. The NY Post investigated, and Merrick Garland appears to be the perjurer.

Garland has repeatedly claimed under oath that Delaware US Attorney David Weiss, a Trump administration holdover recommended in 2017 by the state’s Democratic senators, can criminally charge Hunter Biden without the permission of other Justice Department leaders, despite Republicans challenging the factual accuracy of that claim.

That doesn’t appear to be truthful, and Garland’s claims that the investigation is without political interference do not appear accurate.

TESTIMONY THAT BLINKEN WAS BEHIND THE INTEL LETTER DECLARING HUNTER’S LAPTOP RUSSIAN DISINFORMATION

Former Acting CIA Deputy Director Mike Morell testified that it was now-Secretary of State Antony Blinken who “played a role in the inception” of the public statement signed by 51 current and past intelligence officials that claimed the Hunter Biden laptop was part of a Russian disinformation campaign.

He testified before the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees, saying Blinken was “the impetus” of the public statement signed in October 2020 that implied the laptop belonging to Hunter Biden was disinformation.

The former officials who signed it included former Obama CIA Director John Brennan, former Obama DNI James Clapper, and former CIA director, then-Defense Secretary Leon Panetta, among others.

The lawmakers said that based on Morell’s testimony, it is “apparent” that the Biden campaign “played an active role in the origins of the public statement, which had the effect of helping to suppress the Hunter Biden story and preventing American citizens from making a fully informed decision during the 2020 presidential election,” reports Fox News.

They have free speech but abuse the use of their credentials.

