Biden on citizenship day lauds ‘brave’ illegal aliens, undermines citizens

















Constitution Day is September 17, 2021, and is set aside to celebrate the ratification of the U.S. Constitution. The Constitution of the United States of America is the supreme law of the United States. It is the foundation and source of the legal authority underlying the existence of the United States of America and the Federal Government of the United States.

It is the day Joe Biden thought it appropriate to praise people coming into the US illegally while undermining American citizens who make this country work.

Biden is of the opinion that 335 million Americans must continue to be worthy of illegal aliens. We must make sure our homeland complies with the expectations of ‘brave’ illegal aliens, not our own. Biden ignored 300 million Americans’ concerns, accomplishments, and right to a labor market for citizens in his address.

This is what this repugnant man says on Citizenship Day?

“Citizenship Day is a reminder that the job of every single one of us is to ensure that America remains a country worthy of immigrants’ aspirations,” Biden said in a September 17 video.

While slurring his words, Biden continued, “Every immigrant comes here from different circumstances and for different reasons, but they all have one thing in common: Courage. It takes courage to leave behind all you’ve ever known and start a new life in America.”

He continued, “I’m working closely with Congress right now to finally make that [amnesty] a reality, to ensure that every brave immigrant can pursue all the rights and opportunities that come with American citizenship… I’m confident that this year, we’re finally going to put that within reach of so many deserving immigrants that sacrificed and contributed so much to our nation already.”

Biden tweeted Friday, “Immigrants come to America from different circumstances, but every generation has made us stronger. This Citizenship Day serves as a reminder that it’s up to us to ensure we remain a country worthy of the dreams and aspirations of immigrants from around the world.”

Really, Joe? It takes courage to leave your impoverished, crime-ridden country, fly over to ours or grab a bus or cab, and walk into the US for all the freebies the Democrats are offering? Communist groups and enemy nations help fund this mass invasion.

Biden’s not only offering amnesty but there is also a path to citizenship in the bill.

Citizenship Day is about the law of the land, not illegal aliens pouring in to commit crimes, acts of terror, or live off freebies, and vote for Democrats. Someone tell Joe.

Watch:

Immigrants come to America from different circumstances, but every generation has made us stronger. This Citizenship Day serves as a reminder that it’s up to us to ensure we remain a country worthy of the dreams and aspirations of immigrants from around the world. pic.twitter.com/1jBBqLBUop — President Biden (@POTUS) September 17, 2021

Related















