Biden on Facebook killing people, it’s not them, it’s actually 12 bloggers

















On Monday, Biden responded to a reporter’s question about his extremely hyperbolic statement that Facebook is killing people.

“Mr. President, you said last week that companies like Facebook are killing people,” a reporter asked.

“I know precisely what I said,” Biden responded. ” I am glad you asked me that question. One, I had just read that Facebook pointed out — it was pointed out that Facebook of all the misinformation, 60 percent of the misinformation came from 12 individuals. That’s what the article said.”

“So I was asked that question about what do I think is happening?” he continued. “Facebook isn’t killing people. These 12 people are out there giving misinformation. Anyone listening to it is getting hurt by it. It is killing people. It’s bad information.”

“My hope is that Facebook instead of taking it personally that somehow I am saying that Facebook is killing people that they would do something about the misinformation. The outrageous misinformation about the vaccine. That’s what I meant.”

The reporter tried to press him on the issue, asking him if he did enough.

“To be completely honest with you, I don’t think they did anything today, up to — over the weekend I don’t think they had, but I don’t know. I don’t know the answer to that question,” he confessed.

The reporter asked if he would hold them accountable.

“When you say hold accountable, I just want to — I’m not trying to hold people accountable, I’m trying to make people to look at themselves,” he deflected. “Look in the mirror. Think about that misinformation going to your son, your daughter, your relative, someone you love. That’s all I am asking.”

WATCH:

What a pathetic joke. Why isn’t someone questioning him about letting in unvetted criminals, terrorists, warlords, deadbeats at the border?

He is planning to violate Americans’ rights and the reporters don’t address the issue. This is as tough as the questions get and he can barely answer this, certainly not intelligently.

IT IS A CLEAR VIOLATION

As I’ve documented before, the Supreme Court has ruled that the First Amendment’s free speech guarantee is violated when government officials pressure or coerce private actors to censor for them. That is exactly what the Biden WH is doing with Facebook:https://t.co/KBMZpFiSzL — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 15, 2021

SIGN THE PETITION

Big-tech companies are working with the White House. A clear violation of the First Amendment. Sign petition to demand a full investigation into Biden-Tech collusion. https://t.co/f6ho3YoV8J — Kambree (@KamVTV) July 19, 2021

