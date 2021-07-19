Watch Jen Psaki throw out the first pitch, it will ruin your supper

Princess Jen, the White House spinmaster threw out the ball for the Nationals. It could ruin your supper to watch.

The White House spokesperson threw the first pitch at Nationals Stadium one day after terrified fans ran for cover when shooting in the car park outside saw three people injured.

This was Sunday’s Nationals-Padres game.

The Twitterati Left is thrilled, calling her a badass.


