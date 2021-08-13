Biden on his latest failure — Afghanistan

















In January 2011, Vice President Joe Biden said that America will not cut and run in 2014 when the US-led military coalition plans to hand over control of security to Afghan forces.

Speaking after a meeting with Afghan President Hamid Karzai, Biden said training and aid will continue even after responsibility for security is handed over. He added that both sides share a common goal of a ”stable, sovereign Afghanistan.”

Early in July, he said he wouldn’t answer questions about Afghanistan on July 4th:

FLASHBACK TO JULY 2ND: Biden: “I’m not going to answering any more questions on Afghanistan. Look, it’s the 4th of July” pic.twitter.com/yu7gd8c8TR — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 13, 2021

He said this recently — a massive lie. Biden said in July that the Taliban “overrunning everything” was “highly unlikely.” Later he said, Intel didn’t say Afghanistan would fall:

Related















