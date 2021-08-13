Biden on his latest failure — Afghanistan

In January 2011, Vice President Joe Biden said that America will not cut and run in 2014 when the US-led military coalition plans to hand over control of security to Afghan forces.
Speaking after a meeting with Afghan President Hamid Karzai, Biden said training and aid will continue even after responsibility for security is handed over. He added that both sides share a common goal of a ”stable, sovereign Afghanistan.”
Early in July, he said he wouldn’t answer questions about Afghanistan on July 4th:
FLASHBACK TO JULY 2ND:
Biden: “I’m not going to answering any more questions on Afghanistan. Look, it’s the 4th of July”
3000 troops will help evacuate US personnel and collaborators err I mean interpreters as the Taliban owns highway one and will do a pincer move on Kabul before fall.
Evacuating from rooftops with helicopters will show those towelheads just how badass the faculty lounge really is.
