Leaked audio of DHS chief-crisis denier-admitting border is “unsustainable”

















In March of this year, the new radical DHS secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said there is no crisis at the border as about 4,500 illegal aliens poured in daily, according to former ICE chief Mark Morgan. Many of them are children, sent alone with hardened criminals.

President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told reporters in a press briefing at the time that there is no crisis at the border, despite the hundreds of illegal and unaccompanied migrant children flooding into the United States from Central America, The Federalist wrote.

It was actually thousands at the time.

Mayorkas claimed that under the previous administration “no planning had been done to protect frontline personnel of U.S. Customs and Border Protection” among others, including “individuals coming to our border. It takes time to build out of the depths of cruelty that the administration before us established.”

Mayorkas even told the cartels to not bring the aliens in right now, but rather you can in a few weeks.

HE ADMITS IN A LEAKED AUDIO THAT THE BORDER IS UNSUSTAINABLE

Now we know that the head of DHS finally admitted what we’ve all known all along. The border crisis is “unsustainable” and agents are overwhelmed with illegal crossings at a 20-year high and no end in sight. It’s time for the Biden administration to admit its policies have failed.

Mayorkas said, “If our borders are the first line of defense, we’re going to lose,” and this is unsustainable.”

Biden is living in a fantasy land with no ability to understand and ‘we’re going to lose.’ Watch:

Biden DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on the border crisis in leaked audio: “This is unsustainable. These numbers cannot continue.” pic.twitter.com/60sQDuApWl — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 13, 2021

