Biden on hot mic, getting to the senate 180 years ago, and more

Joe Biden gave a boring, almost incoherent set of remarks to the United States Conference of Mayors over remote connection yesterday. As he was finishing up, someone on the line was laughing as he made his pathetic promise.

“I promise you I’ll have your back,” said Biden. “I mean that sincerely. Look at my record, I have. And I want to make sure that your ideas are the ones that are funneled up. They don’t have to go through a state legislature, go through a governor.”

“They can go straight to the federal government, straight to me,” says Biden. Someone was laughing.

“I really mean it,” Biden continues, as the laughing continues.

Watch:

Nice of Ruhle to tell him what he’s talking about:

MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle has to help Joe Biden remember what he’s talking about. 👀👀

pic.twitter.com/KKhojRWTPw — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 26, 2020

Is he joking or just can’t read a teleprompter. We know he can’t ad lib without the script:

Joe Biden says he got to the Senate 180 years ago. pic.twitter.com/MfVqofRTst — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 26, 2020

This is actually what Dems do, like Charlottesville, pretending the President said the Nazis were good people:

There was a time recently when this comment would’ve stopped the news cycle entirely in wait of a forthcoming apology. https://t.co/5ERwiXvTNf — Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) September 26, 2020

John who?

John? Joe Biden is doing an interview with Stephanie Ruhle pic.twitter.com/oR0xc2Qy9d — Tommy Pigott (@TCPigott) September 26, 2020