Biden: Only the Lord Almighty Could Get Him Out of the Race

Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI) Chairman Mark Warner has influenced elections for years.

Warner was part of the effort to frame President Trump for the Russia Collusion hoax. The committee and Warner, in particular, want Joe Biden gone. It could only be because he’s a threat to their power.

Warner contacted some fellow Democratic senators on Tuesday to invite them to a possible meeting on Monday to discuss President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The Washington Post reported on Friday that Warner was trying to put together a group of Democratic senators who would ask Biden to end his presidential campaign.

Obama’s Close Ally

David Axelrod called him out of touch.

Only the Lord Can Get Him to Leave the Race

Stephanopoulos asked Joe Biden during Friday night’s interview about a new report from the Washington Post that asserted the chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee “is attempting to assemble a group of Democratic senators to ask President Biden to exit the presidential race…”

Biden contended, “Mark is a good man,” and added, “he also tried to get the nomination.”

Biden said he’ll beat Donald Trump. “I’m not letting one 90-minute debate wipe out three and a half years of work. I’m staying in the race,” he said.

He rejected any possibility of party leaders like New York Sen. Chuck Schumer or California Rep. Nancy Pelosi asking him to step aside and suggested, “If the Lord almighty came down and said Joe get out of the race, I’d get out of the race. the Lord almighty’s not coming down.”

Once the intel community decides he’s gone, he’s probably gone.