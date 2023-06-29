Biden Openly Calls for Schools to Defy the Supreme Court

As some say on social media, the last page of Justice Thomas’s concurrence on affirmative action goes unbelievably hard. It follows Joe Biden’s divisive comments.

As you have undoubtedly heard, the United States Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in college admissions in a 6-3 vote.

The Court told schools to stop discriminating based on race. Systemic racism is wrong, no matter who’s a target.

Joe Biden was racist against black people when he took office as a senator. Times have changed. He has since adopted systemic anti-white racism as a policy for political expediency.

THE DIVIDER

The Divider-in-Chief, Joe Biden, raced to the mic to stir anger and division. He openly called for the schools to defy the Supreme Court. He’s basing this on “hardships.” Biden has no regard for the law of the land, even though he has a law degree!

“Where a student grew up and went to high school. It means understanding a particular hardships [sic] that each individual student has faced in life, including racial discrimination. [unintelligible] and individuals faced in their own lives.

“The Court says quote [?] nothing in this opinion should be construed as prohibiting universities from considering an applications [sic] discussion of how race has affected his or her life. But it’s, it’s, thr…, it’s but be it through discrimination or inspiration or otherwise. End of quote [?].

“Because the truth is, we all know it; discrimination still exists in America, discrimination still exists in America, discrimination still exists in America.”

He repeated it three times. That is so it bats around in our heads, and we repeat it mindlessly. Communists chant at events for the same reason.

THE UNITER

Here is Justice Thomas’s stirring last page:

“The great failure of this country was slavery and its progeny. And the tragic failure of this court was its misinterpretation of the Reconstruction Amendments, as Justice Harlan predicted in Plessy. We should not repeat this mistake merely because we think, as our predecessors thought that the present arrangements are superior to the Constitution.

“The Court’s opinion rightly makes clear that Grutter is for all intents and purposes, overruled. And it sees the universities’ admissions policies for what they are: rudderless, race-based preferences designed to ensure a particular racial mix in their entering classes. These policies fly in the face of our colorblind Constitution and our Nations equality ideal. In short, they are plainly – and boldly – unconstitutional. See Brown II, 349 U. S. at 298 (noting that the Brown case one year earlier had quote “declare[d] the fundamental principle that racial discrimination in public education is unconstitutional.”)

“While I am painfully aware of the social and economic ravages which have befallen my race and all who suffer discrimination, I hold out enduring hope that this country will live up to its principles so clearly enunciated in the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution of the United States: that all men are created equal, are equal citizens, and must be treated equally before the law.”

THIS IS CLEARLY DISCRIMINATION

“I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed: We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal,” Martin Luther King Jr.

The Supreme Court just ruled against Affirmative Action. Why? Because it is systemically racist. Harvard applicants in the top academic decile have different chances of admission depending on their race: – Asians: 12.7%

– Whites: 15.3%

– Hispanics: 31.3%

– Blacks: 56.1% pic.twitter.com/AhI6p4n14h — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) June 29, 2023

