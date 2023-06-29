Titan Wreckage Retrieved with Presumed Human Remains -Videos

Titan wreckage was retrieved in Canada. Presumed human remains were found inside the submersible. The bodies were eviscerated, and this is now considered a burial at sea.

Pieces from the sub imploded on a deep dive into the Titanic. They were unloaded in St John’s, Canada, on Wednesday.

Officials say the sub’s landing frame and a rear cover were found among the debris.

US medical professionals will formally analyze presumed remains, the Coast Guard said.

A LOT OF WORK AHEAD

“There is still a substantial amount of work to be done to understand the factors that led to the catastrophic loss of the TITAN and help ensure a similar tragedy does not occur again,” US Coast Guard Capt. Jason Neubauer said in a statement Wednesday, nearly a week after the calamity was confirmed.

The US Coast Guard has convened a Marine Board of Investigation – its highest level of inquiry – to examine what caused the tragedy and offer possible recommendations “to the proper authorities to pursue civil or criminal sanctions as necessary,” said Neubauer, who heads the board and leads the team investigating the Titan disaster.

They will examine the last voice recordings and data from the sub before the implosion.

Military experts found debris only 1600 feet from the Titanic. Officials said five major pieces of debris from the submersible were found Thursday morning. According to Paul Hankins, US Navy director of Salvage Operations and Ocean Engineering, each end of the pressure hull was found in a different place.

According to Jeff Mahoney, spokesperson for Pelagic Research Services, a company that specializes in ocean expeditions, ROV missions are expected to continue for about another week.

Any attempts to recover anything from the debris field warrant a larger operation in tandem with Deep Energy because of the weight of what’s left.

All five people on board the vessel died on 18 June after it imploded about 90 minutes into a dive to view the famous 1912 shipwreck, which sits at a depth of 3,800m (12,500ft) in the North Atlantic.

The passengers were the head of OceanGate, which organized the dive, 61-year-old Stockton Rush; British explorer Hamish Harding, 58; Shahzada Dawood, 48, and his son, Suleman Dawood, 19; and French diver Paul-Henry Nargeolet, 77.

Watch the retrieval of some wreckage:

Sub Brief summary:



Sub Brief notes that @Alanxelmundo went down in this sub and you can get a feel for what it’s like. I think these are the clips he means, but they are in Spanish without English subtitles. However, you can look at the videos and get an idea without language. The second video has the owner who died piloting the Titan.

Related