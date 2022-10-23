Biden Orders Troops from 25 States to the “Perfectly Secure” Border

The White House knows that the border is out of control. They are sending troops from 25 states to the border and keeping the troops there in place. However, these troops can’t stop illegal migrants crossing unless Congress authorizes it. Congress, so far, is authorizing troops to protect Ukraine’s border.

Does anyone think this is sane? If the GOP wins the election, and gets control of the Chambers, we believe they will authorize control of the border but Biden will never allow it.

The Washington Examiner reported that President Joe Biden’s administration would send troops from 25 states and other territories to the border.

The states and territory involved: Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Texas.

Michigan, Montana, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington, and the Virgin Islands “have sent in pilots and aircraft.”

The border is a catastrophe. A Fox News article revealed a record number of migrants have died while crossing the border during the fiscal year 2022:

The total number of migrant deaths at the U.S. southern border fiscal year 2022 total 856 – the highest and deadliest ever on record.

The troops already at the border will remain in place:

CBP data also shows that there have already been 25 migrant deaths recorded in fiscal year 2023 thus far. Fiscal year 2023 began on Oct. 1.

Recently, we learned that the Democrat El Paso Mayor was pressured by Biden to not declare the flood of illegal migrants a national emergency. Obviously, Biden knows the border is a disaster.

Twenty terrorists were caught at the border last month. There is little doubt that our enemies are sending people to destroy us. Wake up, America.

Kamala Harris insists that “the border is secure.” pic.twitter.com/LiEEBtju4r — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 12, 2022

THE BORDER IS OPEN

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris think this is a "secure" border 👇 https://t.co/LEoBURfzN1 — Chad Gilmartin (@ChadGilmartinCA) October 22, 2022

"The border is secure" – Myorkas, Harris, Biden, Pelosi. https://t.co/Z67IkGUr6C — Jake West – A friendly ghost. (@JakeIsHere5x5) October 22, 2022

NEW: Another huge group of several hundred migrants crossed illegally into Eagle Pass, TX this morning. We are seeing a big drop in Venezuelan migrants following new DHS policy to expel them, but still seeing enormous groups w/ lots of Nicaraguans, Cubans, & Colombians. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/TzPerzOwbs — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 21, 2022

15 Sep. 2022

White House Press Secretary:

Doubles Down on Kamala Harris’ Claim that Border is ‘Secure’ https://t.co/zPvxnLv6yA — Tom T. ن‎® (@VRWCTexan) October 19, 2022

