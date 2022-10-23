Routine NYC Non-Stop Violence: Man Violently Shoved Onto Tracks

On Friday afternoon a lunatic at the Myrtle-Wyckoff Avenues station in Bushwick violently pushed a man onto the tracks. It’s a daily occurrence, and it happens everywhere, no matter how wealthy the area.

With no bail laws and violent mentally ill, drug-addicted, and gang members getting out without bail immediately and will violent acts no longer a crime, the city has become an extremely dangerous place. Do not visit here.

In a video, the suspect can be seen putting down his backpack and looking up and down the platform before suddenly charging at a man walking on the opposite side of the platform, knocking him onto the tracks. The suspect then picks up his backpack and runs out of the station.

CBS NEWS INTERVIEWED THE MAN WHO WAS VIOLENTLY SHOVED

In a phone interview, the victim, David Martin, told CBS2’s Christine Sloan he’s in severe pain.

“My collar bone is broken and everything around it is sprained so I can barely move my left side,” he said.

The 32-year-old is also terrified after being shoved onto the tracks.

“I am from New York City and the trauma that I have … is pretty intense right now,” he said.

Martin says the suspect shoved him as he waited for an L train.

“I got pushed on my side and before I knew it, I was on the tracks,” he said. “The minute I landed, I opened my eyes, and I’m looking into the tunnel. People were really nice trying to pull me up, but I was in too much pain, so I walked to the end of the station and walked up a little ladder.”

This week alone, there have been close to a dozen violent incidents at subway stations, including a couple who was attacked but fought back with pepper spray and a man who was hit on the head with a sheathed sword.

Go to NYC crime stoppers on Twitter and just scroll down. The violence is unbelievable. It’s very dangerous.

Now, suddenly, two weeks before the election useless, unlikable Kathy Hochul and useless dope Eric Adams have a plan to stop violence. Nothing in their plan includes giving the police the power to stop crime. She did nothing until now, nothing.

Their plan is more police – who can’t do their jobs, add cameras, and put them in mental institutions. Lots of luck with that last one. They dub their plan, “cops, cameras, and care.” More useless nonsense.

If my fellow New Yorkers like all this, they should vote for Kathy Hochul and not Lee Zeldin because he will go after the crime.

Here are a couple other incidents but I could do this all day and night.

