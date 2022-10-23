Record Turnouts in Georgia Voters, Jim Crow Is Officially a Lie

Fox News reports that there is another record turnout in voters in Georgia. Does that mean the Jim Crow lie will end? We can only hope so. Democrats, especially Stacey Abrams keep accusing Republicans of “Jim Crow” laws keeping voters away. It’s a lie. Ironically, Democrats are the people who instituted the horrific Jim Crow laws.

Continued record voter turnout in Georgia following the Biden administration’s lawsuit against the state alleging racist voting practices and the president’s accusation that the system is “Jim Crow 2.0” has at least one Georgia election official looking for an apology from the administration.

“How many turnout records do we have to break before Stacey Abrams and President Biden apologize to Georgia?” Gabriel Sterling, Chief Operating Officer of the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office, told Fox News Digital in a statement Friday after his office released numbers showing a continued surge in voting in the Peach State.

The state of Georgia has experienced a record early voting turnout since the first day of early voting began on Monday, Georgia’s Secretary of State Office said in a press release this week.

The press release said that just under 400,000 voters have cast their ballots so far and Wednesday’s total number marks a 63% increase from the same time during the 2018 midterm and is just slightly lower than the three-day total of early voting from the 2020 presidential election.

Hopefully they are all legitimate voters.

Stacey Abrams looks like such a silly liar. That whole voter fraud and voting rights mantra is exposed for what it is.

She wants the unqualified voters to have the right to vote. She has called for foreigners to vote.

.@staceyabrams reminds voters of Brian Kemp's legacy as Secretary of State and Governor. "We need a Governor who believes in access to the right to vote and not in voter suppression, which is the hallmark of Brian Kemp's leadership very much." #GAGov #GAPol pic.twitter.com/GWldm6FGW6 — Kelsie Taggart (@kelsientaggart) October 17, 2022

