BP Whistleblower in O’Keefe’s New Film Had His Firearm Revoked

The Border Patrol whistleblower, who appeared in James O’Keefe’s film, had his firearm revoked. They took Zachary Apotheker’s firearm the day after he appeared in the film.

Using hidden cameras, James O’Keefe uncovered child detention camps, cartel tunnels, and immigration defenders. It’s anarchy.

“I am Border Patrol Agent Zach Apotheker. Just one day after my appearance in James OKeefe’s film “Line in the Sand,” now streaming on the TCNetwork, my government-issued firearm was revoked. The reason? Alleged breaches of security and integrity policies,” the whistleblower said.

“But here’s the stark contrast: while I’m rendered weaponless, thousands of illegal alien convicted murderers and rapists, as openly admitted by the Department of Homeland Security DHS, remain at large and free,” he said.

“I took an oath to defend our Constitution and to protect the American public. This has been the greatest honor of my life. Yet, when you’re truly over the target, you become the target,” he said.

DEVELOPING NEWS:

