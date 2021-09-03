Orwell’s Australia: 15 minutes to take your photo and text to the government

Even The Atlantic knows the COVID rules in the once-very free nation of Australia are way too draconian and are not sustainable. It’s hard to believe Australians are putting up with this. They must have been scared witless.
This is one rule enforced — they can’t leave the country:
Before 2020, the idea of Australia all but forbidding its citizens from leaving the country, a restriction associated with Communist regimes, was unthinkable. Today, it is a widely accepted policy. “Australia’s borders are currently closed and international travel from Australia remains strictly controlled to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” a government website declares. “International travel from Australia is only available if you are exempt or you have been granted an individual exemption.”
The nation’s high Court won’t strike it down because their lawmakers passed it.
They’ve gone mad. They can’t travel intrastate either. The totalitarian rulers make them take photos every 15 minutes:
Intrastate travel within Australia is also severely restricted. And the government of South Australia, one of the country’s six states, developed and is now testing an app as Orwellian as any in the free world to enforce its quarantine rules. People in South Australia will be forced to download an app that combines facial recognition and geolocation. The state will text them at random times, and thereafter they will have 15 minutes to take a picture of their face in the location where they are supposed to be. Should they fail, the local police department will be sent to follow up in person. “We don’t tell them how often or when, on a random basis they have to reply within 15 minutes,” Premier Steven Marshall explained. “I think every South Australian should feel pretty proud that we are the national pilot for the home-based quarantine app.”
This is the incremental loss of freedoms.
Here are their COV camps:
This isn’t China. This is the Howard Springs COVID quarantine camp in Australia.
For the “dangerous” people.#COVID19 #NoVaccinePassportsAnywhere pic.twitter.com/d9KxlQTBda
— Bernie's Tweets (@BernieSpofforth) September 2, 2021
It doesn’t even work.
"Zero Covid" in Australia 🇦🇺
How it started How it's going pic.twitter.com/vZYOU8gKKY
— Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) August 31, 2021
Thanks to its military enforced draconian lockdowns, Australia's "zero Covid" success is breaking new records 🇦🇺💪 pic.twitter.com/2zdpyG6kit
— Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) August 31, 2021
Australians need to stay home and build their guillotines
Let’s just say this is Not Manipulated Media, because it soon will be the real deal
https://twitter.com/CaldronPool/status/1433019248733921286
Let’s not be naive, the “Police” are the Political Enforcement Team. Melbourne will be in Lockdown until the end of October, even With a rise in mental health emergencies of children in hospitals. These people are Bat Guano crazy. What keeps happening to that light at the end of the tunnel. I guess that tunnel keeps getting built longer and longer until it drops in the ocean.
Stranded 3 Yr. Old boy stranded because of their policies.
I spent a few months working in Australia almost 30 years ago. Even then the Government had strange “rules” and everyone complied. The power of the Unions in Australia back then reminds me of Teacher’s Unions today. I’m amazed at how people love all kinds of laws they agree with without thinking about, what if tyrants get in power and use those laws against me. Australia had a one size fits none Central Government going almost back to it’s beginning and the Communist there have been in control for over 30 years. We are heading in that direction.
Our Founding Fathers created a Constitution which outlined the specific functions and reach of the Federal Government, but we have allowed the Government to intrude into every aspect of our daily lives. Much of what the Government does at all levels is illegal in a strict reading of the Constitution. We have allowed this by having Judges who think the Constitution is flexible instead of being an impenetrable firewall. We have allowed Politicians to scare us and little by little we let them take our rights. Now Politicians are using “Health” as a reason to take ALL OF THE RIGHTS we have left. Government is practicing bad medicine to keep their power by putting in health rules that are actually killing people. We need to put the Federal Government back inside the box defined by the Constitution and the Courts need to strike down every law that Congress has passed that does not comply with a strict interpretation of the Constitution. If we did that, at least half the Cabinet positions in the Federal Government would have to be disbanded, starting with the Department of Education. The Constitution was supposed to ensure the Federal Government never became our Nanny! The two worst Amendments to the Constitution were the 16th and 17th. Government should never have uncontrolled Taxing Power and popular election of Senators stripped States of States Rights. Repeal those two Amendments and America will return to a free country overnight.