Orwell’s Australia: 15 minutes to take your photo and text to the government

















Even The Atlantic knows the COVID rules in the once-very free nation of Australia are way too draconian and are not sustainable. It’s hard to believe Australians are putting up with this. They must have been scared witless.

This is one rule enforced — they can’t leave the country:

Before 2020, the idea of Australia all but forbidding its citizens from leaving the country, a restriction associated with Communist regimes, was unthinkable. Today, it is a widely accepted policy. “Australia’s borders are currently closed and international travel from Australia remains strictly controlled to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” a government website declares. “International travel from Australia is only available if you are exempt or you have been granted an individual exemption.”

The nation’s high Court won’t strike it down because their lawmakers passed it.

They’ve gone mad. They can’t travel intrastate either. The totalitarian rulers make them take photos every 15 minutes:

Intrastate travel within Australia is also severely restricted. And the government of South Australia, one of the country’s six states, developed and is now testing an app as Orwellian as any in the free world to enforce its quarantine rules. People in South Australia will be forced to download an app that combines facial recognition and geolocation. The state will text them at random times, and thereafter they will have 15 minutes to take a picture of their face in the location where they are supposed to be. Should they fail, the local police department will be sent to follow up in person. “We don’t tell them how often or when, on a random basis they have to reply within 15 minutes,” Premier Steven Marshall explained. “I think every South Australian should feel pretty proud that we are the national pilot for the home-based quarantine app.”

This is the incremental loss of freedoms.

Here are their COV camps:

This isn’t China. This is the Howard Springs COVID quarantine camp in Australia. For the “dangerous” people.#COVID19 #NoVaccinePassportsAnywhere pic.twitter.com/d9KxlQTBda — Bernie's Tweets (@BernieSpofforth) September 2, 2021

It doesn’t even work.

"Zero Covid" in Australia 🇦🇺 How it started How it's going pic.twitter.com/vZYOU8gKKY — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) August 31, 2021

Thanks to its military enforced draconian lockdowns, Australia's "zero Covid" success is breaking new records 🇦🇺💪 pic.twitter.com/2zdpyG6kit — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) August 31, 2021

