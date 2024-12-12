Drones Are Watching, Chasing Us & Coming From Across the Sea

Drones are flying all over New Jersey and spreading out to New York and Pennsylvania. Dozens of drones chased a Coast Guard boat, and drones are flying where they shouldn’t. The government was clueless when asked about them. They are making no effort to find out who is launching them over military installations and Donald Trump’s golf course.

According to a state lawmaker briefed Wednesday by the Department of Homeland Security, the crafts avoid detection using traditional methods.

In a post on the social media platform X, Assemblywoman Dawn Fantasia described the drones as up to 6 feet in diameter and sometimes traveling with their lights switched off.

Many are the size of SUVs. No one thinks hobbyists have drones the size of SUVs.

Rep. Jeff Van Drew doubles, and NJ Congressman Chris Smith said 12 to 30 drones chased a Coast Guard boat.

Dozens of mysterious nighttime flights started last month and have raised growing concern among residents and officials.

Flying Over the Picatinny Arsenal & President Trump’s Golf Course

Part of the worry stems from the flying objects initially being spotted near the Picatinny Arsenal, a U.S. military research and manufacturing facility; and over President-elect Donald Trump’s golf course in Bedminster.

Gov. Phil Murphy said they were not threatening, but he couldn’t answer a single question about them. Law enforcement officials have stressed that the drones don’t appear to threaten public safety, but they know nothing about them. The FBI has been investigating and has asked residents to share any videos, photos, or other information they may have.

Officials say they are non-threatening but don’t know where they are coming from or who runs them.

They have no clue about who is behind the drones, but don’t worry, the Pentagon says they are not threatening.

Drones could be packed with an EMP, a nuke, or anything we don’t know.

The “Worthless” DHS Meeting

Republican Assemblyman Erik Peterson said he attended Wednesday’s meeting with DHS and FBI at a state police facility in West Trenton. All the sightings are drones.

So, who or what is behind the flying objects? Where are they coming from? What are they doing? “My understanding is they have no clue,” Peterson said.

Assemblyman Brian Bergen, a former Apache helicopter pilot and who helped start an unmanned aircraft battalion, attended a briefing on Wednesday. This meeting with DHS and the FBI was “worthless.”

“It was the biggest amateur hour presentation I’ve ever seen about anything. Okay? It was ridiculous. There were no answers.

“Every question that was asked by a member of the State Legislature. Great questions, no answers, no resolution. They don’t know where the drones are coming from; they don’t know who’s doing it. They don’t know why they’re doing it, but they say there’s no credible threat.”

The Helicopter Pilot Was Too Scared to Follow

The Colonel of State Police said that he had a helicopter of his flying above one of these drones, a six-foot drone or something. I can’t remember exactly what he said, and he … felt unsafe for his helicopter, so he just let it go. Just let it go. Where’d it go? Who knows? You know, didn’t want to follow it because you didn’t feel safe. Is that not the most ridiculous thing you ever heard?

“I mean, honestly, do they have any Do they have any idea where these drones are originating? No, they don’t. They would maybe if they follow that sucker to when it landed, they would know. But they don’t.”

Dr. Sal Mercogliano said they are not coming from Iranian carriers and explained why:

The Drone Expert

A drone expert says it is all conjecture for now. This type of secrecy is not what we should be doing. It should be shot down. He is more concerned about the lack of transparency and their refusal to calm the American people who are rightfully concerned.

Our law enforcement doesn’t even know the rules of engagement of drones. The FAA has fallen down on the job. The Secret Service doesn’t have the ability to face these emerging threats.

If they had the proper experts out there, it would be easily solvable, and we have the means to deactivate them. We don’t have the infrastructure or the rules for it. We don’t have the funds either.

He thinks we are seeing our strategic facilities being spied on.

Iran’s Drone Carrier Division

As if that isn’t all bad enough, Iran just announced they have a drone carrier division.

They say they are capable of a “regrettable response.”

Iranian state TV says the unit consists of ships and submarine units carrying drones for “combat, detection, and destruction.” The announcement was made as Biden toured the Middle East.

“All types of the latest advanced drones produced by the military and the defense ministry have flown over the Indian Ocean’s waters to demonstrate their capabilities,” it added, showing images of drones taking off from a naval vessel.

