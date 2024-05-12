Biden Pitches Abortion on Mother’s Day, Trashing Trump – For Real

The Biden campaign ad insults Donald Trump, accusing him of wanting to imprison women having abortions. They have nothing to run on but abortion.

You can never get between progressives and their abortions.

This is the short version:

Fox News Digital reported:

“Happy Mother’s Day. At the Biden campaign, we are asking Americans to do the moms in their lives a favor. Stop Trump,” the Biden campaign wrote in a press release.

In the video, the Biden campaign claims that “On Mother’s Day, a reminder: Donald Trump stands only for himself – and not mothers across America and their families.”

“The stakes of this election are high for all Americans, but especially moms across our country who will suffer under a second Trump term,” the video states. “Under Trump, the government will be allowed to monitor their pregnancies, and rip their families apart. Meanwhile President Biden is fighting to bring back his historic expanded Child Tax Credit to give families a little extra breathing room, and ensure paid leave for all Americans,” the message from the Biden campaign continued.

Trump’s campaign wasn’t impressed.

“What a sad, miserable, cowardly existence Crooked Joe Biden and his campaign must have to make such a disgusting ad on such a joyous day. Their lives are obviously filled with anger, hate, and resentment because they clearly suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome,” Trump’s team told Fox News Digital.

“President Trump continues to live rent-free in their pea-sized brains, even on Mother’s Day.”

These are sick people.

