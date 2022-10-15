Biden Plans to Surrender US Sovereignty to Mexico & Canada

George Soros, Hillary Clinton, and John Podesta have all suggested we should unite into a North American Union. It would certainly destroy US, Canadian, and Mexican sovereignty. We would become one with a narco-terrorist nation. Dangerous cartels run Mexico, and Joe Biden has aided and abetted them.

Hillary has said those who want to limit immigration are “fundamentally unAmerican.” Why do you think she said that, and why do you think our borders are open?

A North American Union moves us quickly towards a one-world government under UN governance.

IT’S NOW A REALITY THAT’S UNDERWAY

Matt Gaetz reported that Secretary of State Antony Blinken calls for a North American Union like the EU that would allow free transit across borders with tyrannical Canada and narco-terrorist Mexico. This is according to comments made by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who can’t control the cartels. They control him. Obrador said he wants the entire hemisphere to become one. It would include all of South America and every island. They would all have free transit into our country. Our wealth and security would be gone instantly.

We’re supposed to fight for Ukraine’s sovereignty but not ours? While our administration pretends Republicans are destroying democracy, they’re destroying our Republic.

When does destroying a nation’s sovereignty become treason?

