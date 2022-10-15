McConnell Risks the Senate to Viciously Attack Kelly Tshibaka

According to MustReadAlaska, Alaska Republicans are calling on the Kentucky GOP to formally censure Sen. Mitch McConnell for the bluegrass senator’s interference in the Alaskan Senate contest against the party-endorsed candidate.

McConnell plays dirty, and he wants progressives in office.

THE RESOLUTION

On Thursday, the Alaskan Republican Party’s District 9 central committee passed a resolution to condemn the Senate minority leader’s spending on behalf of Sen. Lisa Murkowski.

The incumbent senator running for a fourth full term in the upper chamber is locked in a tight contest against Donald Trump-backed challenger Kelly Tshibaka, endorsed by the Alaskan Republican Party.

The Republican district committee in Alaska asked the Republican Party of Kentucky to take action against Sen. Mitch McConnell. He’s breaking party rules. He is spending millions of dollars to maliciously attack the Alaska Republican Party’s endorsed Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka.

District 9 Republicans met and stated that McConnell’s “indecorous endorsement of censured Senator Murkowski, who does not support the Republican platform,” is a violation of the Kentucky GOP’s own “Republican Integrity” rules (section 12.05).

McConnell is using money and bully tactics into getting Murkowski in even though at least one report stated that she votes with Democrats 66+% with Democrats.

District 6, a Homer-area subdivision of the Alaska GOP, also voted to censure McConnell.

The District 9 Alaskans condemned the “egregious, misleading, and divisive behavior of Senator Mitch McConnell and the Senate Leadership Fund.” They said, “We steadfastly support our very own District 9 resident and Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka.”

They called for the attacks to stop immediately and asked the Senate Leadership Fund to discontinue support for Murkowski.

The Alaska Republican Party chairwoman has issued a short statement that does not mention McConnell or the Senate Leadership Fund by name but says people should not believe the attack ads about Tshibaka but instead find out more about her by going to her website at Kellyforak.com.

IT’S AN ANTI-TRUMP EFFORT ON MICCONNELL’S PART

Trump-backed Kelly Tshibaka is the America First conservative running against Republicrat Lisa Murkowski in the upcoming Republican Primary for the U.S. Senate in Alaska. The bad news is that Mitch McConnell’s PAC is pouring millions of dollars into Alaska to help Lisa Murkowski win another term.

McConnell is a true blue RINO, and his big bankroll shows the swamp backs him. His PAC is outspending Kelly Tshibaka by millions. As usual, the ads are packed with lies. If she wins, she will be beholding to McConnell, and it helps him solidify his power.

He’s using a complaint against her that was unfounded and trying to use it to destroy her candidacy.

Behind the scenes, Lisa Murkowski pushed for ranked-choice voting because it was her only chance to win.

She would have lost by now if it wasn’t for the corrupt ranked-choice voting system. The millions spent on ads that are full of lies aren’t helping.

Murkowski votes 67% with the Biden agenda, according to one poll. Kelly would be a reliable Republican vote.

At the same time, McConnell continues his dishonest assault on Kelly Tshibaka.

