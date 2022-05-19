Biden Prepares for Those Who’d Burn the Court Down With a Memo

Axios reported that a May 13 memo from the Department of Homeland Security details ongoing investigations into threats to “burn down or storm” the Supreme Court building. Still, the AG will not charge protesters at Justices’ homes although it is against the law.

That sounds like insurrection but we don’t hear any hysteria over it. Attorney General Garland won’t even follow the law and charge protesters at Justices’ homes.

The threats arose last month on news that the Court might overturn Roe v. Wade and send abortion back to the states and the people to decide.

The Supreme Court Justices considering overturning the law have already faced vicious protests and death threats outside their homes. These acts are encouraged by Democrat leadership, including Speaker Pelosi, Leader Schumer, NY AG James, and many others. Attorney General Merrick Garland has done nothing even though there is a law banning demonstrations outside Justice’s and judges’ homes. They are under intimidation tactics and that is not allowed under the law. Now, they are also threatening to burn it all down.

The DHS memo reportedly says those protests “are likely to persist and may increase leading up to and following the issuing of the Court’s official ruling.” More threats to burn it down and more violence will follow if the past is prologue. The Justices and their families are in danger in their own homes.

Do Democrats and Merrick Garland in particular want Justices killed?

The radical ‘protesters’ know that 90% of the Antifa and BLM protesters have charges dropped when they riot.

IT’S NOT VIOLENT EXTREMISM TO SAY YOU’LL BURN DOWN THE COURT

The memo goes on to clarify that rhetoric supporting violent extremism does not itself constitute extremism. However, they call it hate speech and violent extremism when it’s something they don’t like, such as complaining about masks at Board of Education meetings. Threatening waves of violence are not hate speech when it supports their cause.

We agree it’s not. Now make it uniform. Don’t persecute Republicans over memes and tweets.

“The mere advocacy of political or social positions, political activism, use of strong rhetoric, or generalized philosophic embrace of violent tactics does not constitute domestic violent extremism or illegal activity and is constitutionally protected,” the memo reportedly reads.

Related