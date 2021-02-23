Graham: ‘dumb, even by the standards of the federal government’









The federal government is opening our borders to thousands of illegal aliens each day, overwhelming Texas which struggled under a winter storm. The aliens are going to be transported far from the border at our expense. One mayor, Mayor Bruno Lozano of Del Rio, begged on video for the government to halt the releases.

Texas will turn blue when Biden is finished.

Lindsey Graham was at the border this week and described one bit of idiocy. As he said this is even dumb for the federal government. You have to watch the clip to believe it:

This is dumb, even by the standards of the federal government. You won’t believe this…. pic.twitter.com/N7cr3WPdKr — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) February 19, 2021

Related