Biden promises to send our tax dollars to Palestinian Authority, our ally’s enemy

In an interview with the Jewish Telegraphic Agency late last week, Joe Biden promised to send American taxpayer dollars to the Palestinian Authority. The PA works fervently against Israel’s interests. They’re no friends of ours either and it is believed funding goes to terrorism.

“A priority now for the cause of Israeli-Palestinian peace should be resuming our dialogue with the Palestinians and pressing Israel not to take actions that make a two-state solution impossible,” Biden said.

“I will reopen the U.S. consulate in East Jerusalem, find a way to reopen the PLO’s diplomatic mission in Washington, and resume the decades-long economic and security assistance efforts to the Palestinians that the Trump Administration stopped,” he continued.

Biden is taking on an impossible job while senile.

In March 2018, President Trump signed the Taylor Force Act, named for a U.S. citizen murdered by a Palestinian terrorist in an attack in Jaffa two years prior.

“The Taylor Force Act directs the State Department to certify that the Palestinian Authority has ceased payments to terrorists and their families and to report to Congress any violations. Congress is then legally required to withhold funds until the egregious violations are corrected,” he added.

BIDEN IS NO FRIEND TO ISRAEL

Biden worked with Obama to support Israel’s enemy Iran so we can safely assume he will be good to his word and send our money to the Palestinian Authority which works closely with Fatah.

Biden is no friend to Israel and is opposed to settlements [building of apartment buildings.]

In November 2019, Biden was asked if he would reverse President Trump’s decision to move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, and he replied, “Not now. I wouldn’t reverse it. I wouldn’t have done it in the first place.”

No doubt.

The PA promised Holy War if the embassy was moved to Jerusalem. As it happened, the only revolt was from Iranian fighters pretending to be Palestinians. It didn’t last long.