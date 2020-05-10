Allegedly there is ‘Smoking gun’ evidence of Obama’s role in Flynn Affair

In his opening monologue on Watters’ World, Fox News host Jesse Watters said on Saturday evening, that Attorney General William Barr has received “smoking gun” documents that could reveal that former President Barack Obama had a significant role in the investigation into the Trump 2016 campaign’s ties to Russia.

“Sources are telling Watters’ World that Attorney General Bill Barr was just given a trove of smoking gun documents that could point directly at former President Barack Obama, revealing his powerful connection to ‘Spygate’ and the Russia hoax,” Watters said.

It appears he is referring to the “satchel” of documents Fox News chief White House correspondent Ed Henry reported that acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell delivered to the Justice Department last week.

The documents were hand-delivered to Barr in a satchel carried by acting Director Of National Intelligence Richard Grenell and judging by the way that Obama and his cabal are acting, they are deeply concerned.

WATCH:

Fox News aired footage tonight of Trump spy chief Richard Grenell walking a “satchel” of documents to AG William Barr at the Justice Dept. that show Adam Schiff knew for a long time there was no collusion” despite what he said publicly — https://t.co/oIFuyn7LPI — @dcexaminer — Daniel Chaitin (@danielchaitin7) May 8, 2020

SYDNEY POWELL POINTS TO BARACK OBAMA

Former National Security Adviser Gen. Michael Flynn’s lead attorney Sydney Powell boldly told Fox News that former President Barack Obama himself was in on the plot to destroy Flynn.

“These agents specifically schemed and planned with each other how to not tip him off, that he was even the person being investigated,” Powell told Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” pointing to evidence that FBI agents took a casual approach with Flynn, not telling him they were investigating him and not warning him that it would be a federal crime to lie during their conversation.

“So they kept him relaxed and unguarded deliberately as part of their effort to set him up and frame him,” Powell said.

According to recently released testimony, President Obama revealed during an Oval Office meeting weeks before the interview that he knew about Flynn’s phone call with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, apparently surprising then-Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates.

After the meeting, Obama asked Yates and then-FBI Director James Comey to “stay behind.” Obama “specified that he did not want any additional information on the matter, but was seeking information on whether the White House should be treating Flynn any differently, given the information.”

“The whole thing was orchestrated and set up within the FBI, [former Director of National Intelligence James] Clapper, [Former CIA Director John] Brennan, and in the Oval Office meeting that day with President Obama,” Powell said.

When asked if she believes that Flynn was the victim of a plot that went all the way up to Obama, Powell said, “Absolutely.”

Powell said she believes the judge will sign off on Flynn’s charges being dismissed as soon as Monday.

You can go through the timeline on this link. It is very deeply concerning and does point to Barack Obama.