Biden Propagandist Psaki Exposes Admin’s Attempt to Frame Poland

We already reported about the absurd attempt by the US to pressure Poland into giving Ukrainian pilots their MiGs so they could fly them back into Ukraine to shoot down Russians. Poland wasn’t about to put themselves in harm’s way and told the US they would fly the planes to Ramstein airbase in Germany and NATO could get them to Ukraine.

An angry US administration appears to have reluctantly given up on Poland. If you doubt the US intent, listen to what White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says in the clip.

Psaki was asked about flying the planes to Poland.

“It doesn’t require a military expert to understand why having planes fly from a US airbase into a contested part of a country. where there is a war is not in our interests and not in NATO’s interests.”

So, they were going to have Poland do it?

Watch:

Psaki, “…it doesn’t require a military expert to understand why having planes fly from a U.S. airbase into a contested part of a country where there is a war is not in our interests and not in NATO’s interests.” THEN WHY WAS IT OK FOR POLAND TO FLY THE JETS TO UKRAINE? pic.twitter.com/iH1jR44SB2 — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) March 9, 2022

