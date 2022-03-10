NIH Director Francis Collins Mocks Christians on a Leaked Audio

A leaked audio exposes former NIH Director Francis Collins for what he is as he touts vaccine mandates, mocks Christians, and gleefully talks about threatening unemployment. The audio was obtained by Meg Basham at The Daily Wire. He mentioned that he was happy for the opportunity to “speak freely.”

Collins, an unelected bureaucrat, an elitist with little respect for people he views as inferior, held a position of power and abused it. He has zero respect for individual liberties.

He is currently a “science advisor” to Joe Biden, and, along with Dr. Anthony Fauci, says they are “not political figures.”

They couldn’t be any more political.

The audio was taken on October 26th, 2021 at an event hosted by Christianity Today (a left-wing Evangelical organization) in conjunction with the Institute of Politics (a left-wing organization founded by David Axelrod).

It was a private event at the University of Chicago.

“The US government does have the authority to mandate vaccinations if there is an outbreak that is threatening people because it’s not just about you, it’s about the people you’re going to infect,” Collins claimed, even though science journals reported about the breakthrough cases at this point.

Collins asked, “Do [mandates] convince people who otherwise wouldn’t get them?” He answered himself, “Oh yeah, especially if it means losing your job.”

Collins said many evangelicals have so “wrapped themselves in the flag and wrapped themselves in this concept of personal freedom, that public health just grates on them.”

“[Evangelicals] have forgotten many times that freedom is not just about rights,” Collins said.

Collins, in a mocking Southern accent, asked the students: “How many times have you heard, ‘Muh freedom means I got rights’? Well, OK, you also have that other R-word: responsibilities. That’s what freedom is supposed to incorporate.” He said condescendingly that that reality began “sinking in” for the NIH workers and contractors who had declined to be vaccinated, and, consequently, even the “pretty darn resistant” chose to get the jab. “You get the feeling that their resistance was not maybe quite that deeply seated,” Collins snickered. He speculated that many unvaccinated people actually wanted to get the vaccine but resisted because of peer pressure. That’s very arrogant. “They’re sort of thinking to themselves, you know, maybe I really should do it, but if I do, I lose my credibility with my peeps,” Collins said, reading the minds of people he apparently loathes. Mandates, he continued, give the vaccine-resistant a way to save face. ”Well, my employer made me do it. I didn’t really want to get them.’ They get, you know, bonus points because they’re now a victim. But they’ve also gotten the mandated vaccine that they kind of wanted anyway.” What a tragedy that this unelected bureaucrat, with no respect for the Bill of Rights, is in a position of such power. The man is a creep as a human being.

