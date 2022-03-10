White House Press Secretary Claims Inflation Is Slowing Down

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during the presser Wednesday that the inflation numbers month-over-month and year-over-year are slowing down. Obviously, that’s provably false. She wants you to believe that as it goes up, it’s because of Russian President Putin.

Santelli explained that year-over-year, inflation is up and not going down – watch the clip.

Some economists are now predicting zero GDP growth and a possible recession. It is all being brought to you by the Biden regime.

Watch:

CNBC’s Rick Santelli on the latest inflation numbers: “so anybody who’s looking at the month-over-month and year-over-year making comments that ‘well the rate of change is slowing down, these numbers are coming down’ – not accurate.”pic.twitter.com/JjzrjmHB8U — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 9, 2022

