White House Press Secretary Claims Inflation Is Slowing Down

By
M Dowling
-
0
2

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during the presser Wednesday that the inflation numbers month-over-month and year-over-year are slowing down. Obviously, that’s provably false. She wants you to believe that as it goes up, it’s because of Russian President Putin.

Santelli explained that year-over-year, inflation is up and not going down – watch the clip.

Some economists are now predicting zero GDP growth and a possible recession. It is all being brought to you by the Biden regime.

Watch:


