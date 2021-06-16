Biden-Putin Summit Is Over



















Putin is a master politician, but, just the same, have you heard what Russian President Vladimir Putin said prior to the summit? During an interview this past week, Vladimir Putin compared arresting Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol to the jailing of Alexei Navalny and tells US: “Don’t be mad at the mirror if you’re ugly.”

He accused the US of “persecuting political opinions” for arresting the MAGA mob at the Capitol siege, ahead of his summit with Joe Biden on Wednesday.

“You are presenting it as dissent and intolerance toward dissent in Russia. We view it completely differently,” he told US broadcaster NBC News.

He then pointed at the January 6 MAGA raid on the Capitol, saying: “Do you know that 450 individuals were arrested after entering the Congress? … They came there with political demands.”

Putin asked if the US executed Ashli Babbitt.

Putin: “Did you order the assassination of the woman who walked into the Congress & who was shot & killed by a policeman? …450 individuals were arrested…. They’re facing jail time…. [T]hey came to Congress w/political demands. Isn’t that persecution for political opinions?” pic.twitter.com/SGZnjVQ6Tp — Mike (@Doranimated) June 15, 2021

He also did a lot of denying and saber-rattling. The summit is now over but Joe’s handlers are keeping the US press mostly in the dark.

This is Putin’s blather:

Biden let Putin bully reporters:

Nuisance US reporters being ruled by Russian security detail at the Putin-Biden summit in Geneva as weak man Biden smiles awkwardly, and wonders what planet he’s on. pic.twitter.com/aiAF39TFIq — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@goodblackdude) June 16, 2021

Cartoons for your enjoyment:

The Media Research Center posted this and we love it!

Will the staff at @nytimes be able to work today with this scary truck outside? 🇺🇸 #America pic.twitter.com/v5x7HFtx7S — MediaResearchCenter (@theMRC) June 10, 2021

Related

















