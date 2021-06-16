Biden-Putin Summit Is Over

M. Dowling
Putin is a master politician, but, just the same, have you heard what Russian President Vladimir Putin said prior to the summit? During an interview this past week, Vladimir Putin compared arresting Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol to the jailing of Alexei Navalny and tells US: “Don’t be mad at the mirror if you’re ugly.”

He accused the US of “persecuting political opinions” for arresting the MAGA mob at the Capitol siege, ahead of his summit with Joe Biden on Wednesday.

“You are presenting it as dissent and intolerance toward dissent in Russia. We view it completely differently,” he told US broadcaster NBC News.

He then pointed at the January 6 MAGA raid on the Capitol, saying: “Do you know that 450 individuals were arrested after entering the Congress? … They came there with political demands.”

Putin asked if the US executed Ashli Babbitt.

He also did a lot of denying and saber-rattling. The summit is now over but Joe’s handlers are keeping the US press mostly in the dark.

This is Putin’s blather:

Biden let Putin bully reporters:

