Wild rant by Marxist-loving Hillary Clinton



















Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Wednesday said that elected officials who have suggested the 2020 presidential election was not conducted fairly are aiding Russian President Vladimir Putin’s effort to undermine America.

“We never thought we had to worry about domestic enemies. We never thought we had to worry about people who didn’t believe in our democracy …” Clinton said during an appearance on MSNBC’s ‘Morning Joe.’

This is from the woman who said Trump was an illegitimate president and got her intel from the Kremlin (the dossier).

“And sadly, what we’ve seen over the last four years and particularly since the election is that we have people in our own country who are doing Putin’s work.”

“When you take an oath to serve the United States, you take an oath to protect and defend the Constitution against enemies foreign and domestic,” Clinton said, then launched in a tirade about “domestic enemies.”

Someone tell Hillary that Biden just gave away the Nord Stream 2 to Putin. Putin will now control Europe’s energy sources and can turn them off with the flip of a switch.

Clinton declared, “Now whether they are… witting or unwitting… they are doing his work to sow distrust, to sow divisiveness, to give aid and comfort to those in our country who, for whatever reason, are being not only disruptive but very dangerous.”

“I think Biden knows he has to work on both fronts. We have problems here at home,” she added.

Someone tell Hillary that Biden knows nothing. He’s mentally challenged.

“There has been, as you rightly know, a big flirtation by some on the right in the Republican Party with the Putin model. They really resonate to the authoritarianism, and they find that kind of ‘macho’ approach to everything quite attractive,” Clinton also claimed.

Watch:

WATCH: Fmr. Sec. Clinton says she hopes the Biden-Putin summit fruits a resumption of negotiations over nuclear arms and discussion of cybercrime, championing a Geneva Convention-style agreement over “what’s unacceptable when it comes to the use of cyber weapons.” pic.twitter.com/xccyuJe2CW — MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 16, 2021

