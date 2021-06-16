MSM pushes the abolition of voter ID, lies about HR1/S1



















Voter ID laws do NOT deprive anyone of voting rights and certainly not minorities who are all capable of obtaining — and do have — voter ID.

However, the left is still using that ruse to trick people into supporting the abolition of all voter ID laws. In fact, not securing the ballot guarantees fraud and the loss of voting rights of all legitimate American voters.

Mail-in voting without voter ID guarantees the stuffing of ballot boxes.

The mainstream media is supporting this fraud by supporting HR1/S1. We don’t want to repeat what the law does with every article, but you can read the quick list on this link. Better yet, read the bill yourself. It destroys the United States of America.

We fought a Revolution for a lot less.

Watch:

The left-wing media are interfering with every future election by pushing a bill to strip away Voter ID laws. pic.twitter.com/Jvg8lrCJ5w — MediaResearchCenter (@theMRC) June 16, 2021

Related

















