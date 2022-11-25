Biden Rails Against All Semi-Automatic Weapons – Moves on Guns

Joe Biden is going to ban misnamed “assault weapons.” He wants to move swiftly before the new Congress comes in, during the lame duck session. Will he include most semi-automatics?

Once the Left gets “rid” of rifles, handguns are next.

The Oval Office resident told reporters he would try to “get rid of assault weapons” while answering questions during his Thanksgiving holiday in Nantucket, Massachusetts.

“The idea [that] we still allow semi-automatic weapons to be purchased is sick. Just sick. It has no, no social redeeming value,” says the dictator with mental deficiencies. “Zero. None. Not a single solitary rationale for it except profit for the gun manufacturers,” Mr. Biden said.

He said the quiet part out loud – he wants all semi-automatic weapons banned.

Biden is going to see if he has the votes to ban so-called assault weapons.

“I’m going to do it whenever — I’ve got to make that assessment as I get in and start counting votes,” he said.

He is exploiting what he sees as a political opportunity after three lunatics murdered several people. The country has 335 million people and the media decided to post every crime they can use as a political bat.

Anti-gun blatherskite Shannon Watts shared the news. The Left thinks they have the right to erode the Second Amendment through illegal methods.

President Biden today: “The idea we still allow semiautomatic weapons to be purchased is sick. It has no social redeeming value. Zero. None…I’m going to try to get rid of assault weapons” Video from @cspan pic.twitter.com/6kpHWyFtRp — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) November 24, 2022

